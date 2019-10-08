Amber Guyger to be in same prison as woman who killed singer Selena

GATESVILLE, Texas - The former Dallas police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of her neighbor will be housed in the same prison as the woman who killed Grammy Award winning singer Selena.

Amber Guyger, 31, will be housed at the Mountain View facility in Texas, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.

Hurst confirmed that Yolanda Saldivar, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 in the shooting death of singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, is also housed at that facility.

The prison

Mountain View is a maximum security prison for female inmates in Gatesville, Texas, about 90 miles north of Austin in Coryell County.

The prison houses a maximum of 645 people, including death row inmates, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.

Mountain View sits on approximately 97 acres and offers a variety of programs including adult education, reentry planning and faith-based dormitories, the website says.

Ex-officer sentenced in neighbor's death

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after she was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant. Guyger said she walked into Jean's apartment last year thinking it was her own and shot the man she believed to be an intruder.

Guyger lived directly below Jean in the same apartment complex.

She was initially charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury later indicted her for murder. She was fired from the Dallas Police Department.

A singer's killer

Saldivar, who is eligible for parole in 2025, had been the president of Selena's fan club.

The singer rose to fame singing Tejano music in the early 90s and was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards.

In 1994, she won a Grammy for best Mexican-American album for "Selena Live!" Her 1995 crossover album, "Dreaming of You," went to the top of the Billboard 200 the first week it was released. She was the first Latin artist to debut atop the list.

The singer was killed in March 1995 while meeting with Saldivar at a Corpus Christi motel to discuss concerns that Saldivar had embezzled money from her. She was 23.

