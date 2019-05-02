Children missing from Waco area have been found safe, police say

An amber alert is in effect for two children from the Waco area.

WACO, Texas - An Amber alert for two missing children in the Waco area has been lifted after the children were found safe.

Police were searching for 4-year-old T’shanti Battle and 3-year-old Thariyah Battle, who were believed to be with Christopher Petty, 37.

According to authorities, the children's mother left them with Petty Wednesday afternoon, then went to sleep.

Police said when she woke up, Petty and both the girls were gone.

T’shanti was last seen wearing a white tank top, a blue jean jacket and a turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath, authorities said.

Thariyah was last seen wearing a white tanks top, an Apple Bottom vest and a peach tutu.

The 37-year-old is believed to be having some mental issues and was last seen wearing a tan tank top and black shorts, police said.

According to authorities, Petty has tattoos all over his body and could have pierced ears.

The Waco Police Department also said Petty is "no longer considered a suspect in this particular case.

