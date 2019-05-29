Amber Alert: Missing child out of northeast Texas believed to be in grave danger, police say

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler out of Henderson, Texas.

HENDERSON, Texas - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler out of Henderson.

Officers with the Henderson Police Department said 2-year-old Ariel Smith was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen wearing a white shirt with braids in her hair.

Ariel is just over 2 feet tall, weighs about 39 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and has a 2-inch scar on the right side of her neck, authorities said.

Authorities are also looking for 41-year-old Lamarcus Smith in connection with the abduction.

Henderson PD Lamarcus Smith is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Ariel Smith out of Henderson, Texas.

Smith was last heard from in Henderson. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and has a tattoo on his chest and right arm, police said.

According to police, Smith is a black man who is about 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Officers believe Ariel could be in grave or immediate danger and are asking people for help locating the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

