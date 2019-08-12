Amber Alert issued for missing baby believed to be in grave danger in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger Monday in Austin.

Austin police are searching for Elijah Phillips. Police are also searching for suspects Brittany Smith, 30, Brandy Galbert, 41, and Carl Hayden, 37.

Police said the suspects are involved in Phillips' abduction. The suspect was last seen driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with a Texas license plate number KNN7632.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department.

