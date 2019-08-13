Amber Alert issued for abducted teen from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued for an abducted 13-year-old girl from Montgomery, Texas.

Police are searching for 13-year-old Kiah Miller. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hoodie, black workout pants with red strips and a blue backpack.

Police are searching for 61-year-old Leola Morris who is in connection with Miller's abduction, officials said. Morris is described to have one leg.

Police said Miller left home early in the morning Monday on her own and got into a vehicle with Morris.

The suspect was last seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. Morris may also be driving a maroon four-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Police believes Miller is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 939-760-5800.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.