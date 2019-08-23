Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Central Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TX. - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 6-year-old boy from Waxahachie, Texas.

Police are searching for 6-year-old Philip Wiedeman. He was last seen wearing a blue polo short, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police are also searching for 46-year-old Candace Harbin, who is believed to be connected to Wiedeman's disappearance. Police said Harbin is possibly driving a white Nissan Quest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4410.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.