Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old West Texas girl

Betsabe Perez (left) and Erik Diaz-Tapia (right) are seen in these images released by the Texas Department of Public Safety Oct. 7, 2019.

DEL RIO, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a West Texas girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 13-year-old Betsabe Perez was last seen Sept. 9 on West Drive in Del Rio.

Authorities said Perez is believed to have been taken by 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia.

Perez was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jeans, a white T-shirt and a black-and-white bandanna on her head.

Diaz-Tapia was described as 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A red vehicle with a Texas license plate was listed as the vehicle of interest, according to Texas DPS.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez or Diaz-Tapia is asked to call the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office at 830-774-7513.

