Amber Alert discontinued for abducted Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Texas - An Amber Alert was discontinued Wednesday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who authorities said was abducted from her Montgomery home and driven to Oklahoma on Tuesday morning.

Police were searching for 13-year-old Kiah Miller.

Police said they tracked Kiah's phone and it pinged in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Police said they were also searching for 61-year-old Leola Morris, who was wanted in connection with Kiah's abduction, officials said. Morris has one leg, police said.

“We spoke with the mother, who lives in Oklahoma, and the mother indicated that her mom may have been the person that picked the daughter up,” Montgomery Police Chief Anthony Solomon said.

Police said Kiah left home on her own and got into a vehicle with Morris.

Police said the teen lives in Montgomery with her father, who has sole custody of his daughter.

It's not clear if Morris will face charges in connection with the abduction.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.