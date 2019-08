EL PASO, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak in El Paso ahead of a presidential visit to the border town that was the site of a mass shooting over the weekend.

President Donald Trump is en route to El Paso after Saturday’s massacre at a Walmart that killed 22 people.

The topic of Abbott’s news conference wasn’t immediately clear.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the governor’s speech.

