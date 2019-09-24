6 Texas destinations to experience this year's fall foliage

HOUSTON - Houstonians often feel like we are lacking a fall compared to those in the north and the Midwest, and while this is definitely still true with our higher temperatures, there are a few Texas destinations you can visit to see the autumn leaves firsthand.

The dreamy and picturesque Texas destinations listed below may be a bit of a trek outside of Houston, but you will be surrounded by the colors of fall that most Houston neighborhoods lack.

Bring the family to show your kids the natural beauty of the season and get in some perfect family time and holiday card pictures.

Here are 6 destinations where you can experience this year’s fall foliage:

Photo credit https://tpwd.texas.gov/

287 miles from downtown Houston

This is one of the most well-known Texas parks where guests are able to see incredible foliage between the last two weeks of October and the first two weeks of November, depending on weather conditions.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife website, “Schedule trips during the weekdays, if possible, as we only have space for 250 cars.” Park guests are able to hike, bird watch, camp, stargaze, hunt for geocaches and more.

Photo credit https://tpwd.texas.gov/

Guadalupe River State Park

207 miles from downtown Houston

An easy drive between San Antonio and Austin, the Guadalupe River State Park has beautiful views on the water and foliage during the fall months. Most people visit the park to float the river, but guests are also welcome to camp, explore 13 miles of hike and bike trails, kayak, canoe and more.

Enchanted Rock

238 miles from downtown Houston

The main attraction that brings people to the Fredericksburg area is this huge pink granite dome. Guests can hike almost 11 miles of hiking trails, camp, bird, rock climb and stargaze. The park displays some foliage in the fall along with being known for their wildflowers in the spring.

Daingerfield State Park

249 miles from downtown Houston

A little further north, Daingerfield State Park is a good spot for a weekend jaunt as it is about four hours out of Houston and two hours away from Dallas. Nonetheless, the park is great for camping and on 507 acres in the Pineywoods. Guests can also visit Daingerfield as a spring break trip and enjoy the purple wisteria, honeysuckle, white dogwoods, redbuds and more that bloom in the spring.

Photo courtesy https://tpwd.texas.gov/

Garner State Park

287 miles from downtown Houston

Peak season at Garner State Park may be during the summer, but the cooling fall temperatures bring red, orange and yellow leaves. Park guests are able to hike, fish, boat and shop. The park is also filled with animals from armadillos, white-tailed deer, beavers, rabbits, and raccoons.

McKinney Falls State Park

164 miles

Just outside of Austin around 13 miles from the state capitol, McKinney Falls State Park is an easy trip and located near a lively city. There are 81 campsite options and activities from hiking or biking the nine miles of trails, fishing, swimming, bouldering and picnicking.

