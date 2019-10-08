What 11 Houston-based companies made the Forbes 400 list?

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Texans including 11 Houston-based companies and owners make up 10 percent of the Forbes 400 list.

Topping the list is Alice Watson whose source of wealth comes from Walmart. Her net worth is $54 billion. Ranking 40th is business investor Brian Sheth with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Also on the list are the four children of the late Dan Duncan who founded the energy pipeline giant, Enterprise Product Partners. Only one of his children is actively involved in running the family business however Duncan left an equal inheritance of $6.3 billion to all four of his children.

See all 40 Texans who made the Forbes 400:

1. Alice Walton (11/400)

Net worth: $54.4 Billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

2. Michael Dell (18)

Net worth: $32.3 B

Source of wealth: Dell computers

3. Andrew Beal (48)

Net worth: $9.8 B

Source of wealth: Banks, Real estate

4. Stanley Kroenke (49)

Net worth: $9.7 B

Source of wealth: Sports, Real estate

5. Jerry Jones (56)

Net worth: $8.6 B

Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys

6. Richard Kinder (67)

Net worth: $7.5 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

Relation to Houston: Kinder Foundation funds education, art and quality of life initiatives in Houston

7. Ann Walton Kroenke (67)

Net worth: $7.5 B

Source of wealth: Walmart

8. Dannine Avara (100)

Net worth: $6.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

Relation to Houston: Daughter of the late Dan Duncan, formerly the richest person in Houston.

9. Scott Duncan (100)

Net worth: $6.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

Relation to Houston: Son of the late Dan Duncan, formerly the richest person in Houston.

10. Milane Frantz (100)

Net worth: $6.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

Relation to Houston: Daughter of the late Dan Duncan, formerly the richest person in Houston.

11. Randa Duncan Williams (100)

Net worth: $6.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

Relation to Houston: Daughter of the late Dan Duncan, formerly the richest person in Houston. Williams is the only child of Duncan that is actively involved in running the family business.

12. Robert Rowling (119)

Net worth: $5.5 B

Source of wealth: Hotels, Investments

13. Ray Lee Hunt (127)

Net worth: $5.2 B

Source of wealth: Oil, Real estate

14. Robert F. Smith (131)

Net worth: $5 B

Source of wealth: Private equity

15. Robert Bass (140)

Net worth: $4.9 B

Source of wealth: Oil, Investments

16. Tilman Fertitta (140)

Net worth: $4.9 B

Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, Entertainment and Dinning

Relation to Houston: Fertitta is the owner of the Houston Rockets.

17. Kelcy Warren (159)

Net worth: $4.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

18. Bert Beveridge (168)

Net worth: $4.2 B

Source of wealth: Vodka

19. Margot Birmingham Perot (168)

Net worth: $4.2 B

Source of wealth: Computer services, Real estate

20. Mark Cuban (179)

Net worth: $4.1 B

Source of wealth: Online media

21. Dan Friedkin (187)

Net worth: $4 B

Source of wealth: Toyota dealerships

Relation to Houston: Friedkin is the owner of Gulf States Toyota based in Houston.

22. Janice McNair (187)

Net worth: $4 B

Source of wealth: Energy, Sports

Relation to Houston: McNair is the co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans. She inherited her late husband Robert McNair's 80 percent stake in the NFL team.

23. Jeffery Hildebrand (207)

Net worth: $3.8 B

Source of wealth: Oil

Relation to Houston: Hildebrand owns the oil company Hilcorp which is based in Houston.

24. David Bonderman (217)

Net worth: $3.7 B

Source of wealth: Private equity

25. Trevor Rees-Jones (217)

Net worth: $3.7 B

Source of wealth: Oil & Gas

26. John Arnold (261)

Net worth: $3.3 B

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

Relation to Houston: Owner of Houston-based hedge fund firm.

27. Sid Bass (275)

Net worth: $3.1 B

Source of wealth: Oil, Investments

28. John Paul DeJoria (275)

Net worth: $3.1 B

Source of wealth: Hair products, Tequila

29. Thai Lee (287)

Net worth: $3 B

Source of wealth: IT provider

30. Joseph Liemandt (287)

Net worth: $3 B

Source of wealth: Software

31. W. Herbert Hunt (333)

Net worth: $2.6 B

Source of wealth: Oil

32. Drayton McLane, Jr. (333)

Net worth: $2.6 B

Source of wealth: Walmart, Logistics

33. Bill Austin (355)

Net worth: $2.4 B

Source of wealth: Hearing aids

34. George Bishop (355)

Net worth: $2.4 B

Source of wealth: Oil & Gas

Relation to Houston: Bishop is the owner of River Ridge Golf Club located in Sealy.

35. Ray Davis (363)

Net worth: $2.3 B

Source of wealth: Pipelines

36. Gerald Ford (363)

Net worth: $2.3 B

Source of wealth: Banking

37. Edward Bass (370)

Net worth: $2.2 B

Source of wealth: Oil, Investments

38. Lee Bass (370)

Net worth: $2.2 B

Source of wealth: Oil, Investments

39. H. Ross Perot, Jr. (370)

Net worth: $2.2 B

Source of wealth: Real estate

40. Brian Sheth (370)

Net worth: $2.2 B

Source of wealth: Investments

