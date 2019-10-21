25,000 gallons of sewage spills into Bull Creek in Austin, reports say

About 25,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Bull Creek in Austin due to a clogged line Saturday, according to KXAN News.

Austin Water released a statement stating that crews responded to reports of sewage overflow from a manhole around 4:30 p.m. Just before 6 p.m., crews were able to unclog the line to stop the overflow of sewage.

An estimated 165 fish were killed during the spill, according to Austin Water. Cleanup is expected to be complete by Monday, according to KXAN.

The spill was reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife as they coordinate with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

