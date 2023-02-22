Texas superintendent resigns after third-grade student finds his gun unattended in a school bathroom

The superintendent of a Texas school district resigned after a third-grade student found his gun unattended in a school bathroom.

Robby Stuteville submitted his resignation from the Rising Star Independent School District effective Monday. It will formally be accepted at a special board meeting on Thursday, said Monty Jones, secondary principal for grades 6 through 12, in a phone call with NBC News.

Jones will be the acting superintendent until the district finds a replacement.

