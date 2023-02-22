74º

Texas

Texas superintendent resigns after third-grade student finds his gun unattended in a school bathroom

The boy found the gun at Rising Star Elementary School. Robby Stuteville resigned as superintendent of the Rising Star Independent School District following backlash.

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News

Tags: Texas

The superintendent of a Texas school district resigned after a third-grade student found his gun unattended in a school bathroom.

Robby Stuteville submitted his resignation from the Rising Star Independent School District effective Monday. It will formally be accepted at a special board meeting on Thursday, said Monty Jones, secondary principal for grades 6 through 12, in a phone call with NBC News.

Jones will be the acting superintendent until the district finds a replacement.

