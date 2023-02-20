‘This is an unbelievable feeling’: Angler reels in eighth-heaviest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A fish reeled in last week is the eighth-heaviest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Jason Conn caught the 17.03-pound fish at O.H. Ivie Lake, east of San Angelo, on Feb. 13.

“The bait went right over her head and she just smoked it,” Conn said in a statement. “She comes out of the water with the Alabama Rig hanging out of her mouth and she digs back down. I’m screaming for them to grab the net and once we got her in the net, I’m freaking out, hugging one of the clients while the other is hanging over the boat with the fish in the net. I finally got it together and we went over to pick her up. It was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen or caught.”

Conn donated the fish to the TPWD’s ShareLunker initiative, a selective breeding program at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. Some of the offspring from the ShareLunker fish are stocked back into the water body from which they were caught. Others are stocked in public waters around the state in an attempt to increase the overall size and growth rate of largemouth bass in Texas.

“This is an unbelievable feeling,” said Conn. “I’ve been bass fishing my entire life and I know this fish I caught is the result of the ShareLunker program. Watching what has been going on over the last couple of years with the program has been incredible. I know they are going to take good care of the fish. Hopefully she produces a lot of offspring that we can put all over the state.”