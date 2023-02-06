Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response

(Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune)

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk speaks during a ceremony to swear in Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon on Oct. 29, 2021.

The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s winter storm left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.

The Austin City Council will evaluate City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment during a meeting Thursday, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announced Monday morning. The emergency item got the backing of three council members — Alison Alter, Chito Vela and Vanessa Fuentes.

“To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you’re right,” Watson said in a tweet. “There must be accountability.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

