‘Goatsgiving’: Fans deliver massive Elon Musk statue to Tesla headquarters in Austin

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

The team behind the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token delivered a statue of Elon Musk to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, in an event they dubbed “Goatsgiving”. Credit: Danny Wang via Storyful

AUSTIN – The team behind the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token delivered a statue of Elon Musk to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, in an event they dubbed “Goatsgiving”.

The sculpture consists of Musk’s head on the body of a goat, riding a rocket, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Elon GOAT’s website states that they made the statue, which cost $600,000 to build, to honor of Musk’s “many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency.” The acronym G.O.A.T. stands for “greatest of all time.”

“We believe that Elon’s potential acceptance of this biblical sized gift could catapult $EGT into the limelight and accelerate its various initiatives,” their website reads.

