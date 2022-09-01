Texan Kellye SoRelle, lawyer for Oath Keepers, is charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

Kellye SoRelle, a Granbury attorney and former Texas House candidate with links to the Oath Keepers, is facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Kellye SoRelle, a Texas attorney for the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, has been indicted on four counts related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors. She was arrested in Junction on Thursday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in part alleges SoRelle destroyed and hid potential evidence to obstruct the criminal investigation into the Capitol attack, indicting her on a charge of tampering with documents. She is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s win during the 2020 elections, as well as being inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

Ad

SoRelle’s initial court appearance will take place in Austin on Thursday afternoon at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, prosecutors said.

SoRelle, a 43-year-old Granbury attorney who unsuccessfully ran to represent Texas House District 60 in the 2020 Republican primary, was with the Oath Keepers’ founder, Stewart Rhodes, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Washington Post.

In May, SoRelle told CNN she was cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice in the investigation, including handing over her cellphone to investigators. SoRelle does not represent any Oath Keepers in their criminal proceedings, CNN reported.

She is one of more than 70 Texans who have been charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a USA Today database. One Texan, who prosecutors said “lit the match” of the Jan. 6 insurrection, was sentenced to 7 1/4 years in prison last month, tied for the longest sentence of any rioter to date.

Ad

North Texas has been a focal area for the investigation into the riot, with more than a dozen area residents having been charged in the federal investigation.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.