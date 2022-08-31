83º

Texas

Pregnant Texas woman who claimed her unborn baby counts as a passenger in HOV lane is ticketed again, NBC News reports

Brandy Bottone’s first citation was dismissed before she was pulled over a second time for the same violation.

David K. Li, NBC News

File image of an HOV lane (Canva)

A pregnant Texas woman who claimed she was entitled to drive in a high occupancy vehicle lane because of her unborn child received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation’s post-Roe debate after she was pulled over in a carpool lane June 29.

A sheriff’s deputy cited her for driving alone in the HOV lane that requires drivers to have at least one other person in the car — and Bottone claimed that the one other person was the unborn child in her womb.

