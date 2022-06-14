Texas higher ed lost 75,000 students from 2019-21. Join us June 30 to learn about plans to get them back in the classroom.

The Great Student Resignation Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Between 2019 and 2021, Texas higher ed lost 75,000 students. What are administrators and lawmakers doing to get these students back in the classroom?

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on Thursday, June 30, at Odessa College for “The Great Student Resignation,” a free in-person and virtual event on declining enrollment in higher education, who is being left out and what the long-term impacts could be.

Hear from Gregory Williams, president of Odessa College; Scott Muri, superintendent of the Ector County Independent School District; and Sandra Woodley, president of the University of Texas Permian Basin, in a live conversation moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

Register for the conversation here

The event will take place at Odessa College in the Saulsbury Campus Center’s Zant Community Room, Second Floor, Room 222, at 201 W. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79764.

Light refreshments and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an hourlong conversation event beginning at noon. Free public parking is available near the Saulsbury Campus Center at both the North Lot and the University Lot, at the corner of West University Boulevard and Robertson Street.

About our Speakers

Scott Muri, superintendent of Ector County ISD

Muri has been superintendent for Ector County ISD since 2019. Previously, he was superintendent of Spring Branch ISD in Houston, where he oversaw a redesign of the compensation system and efforts to more effectively recruit and retain employees.

Gregory Williams, president of Odessa College

Williams has been president of Odessa College since 2007. He recently served on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors and executive board and as chair of its committee on community college advancement. He also served on the 21st Century Commission on the Future of Community Colleges developmental education redesign committee. Williams began his higher education journey as a student at Odessa College in 1993.

Sandra Woodley, president of the University of Texas Permian Basin

Woodley has been president of the University of Texas Permian Basin since 2017. Previously, she was the chief executive officer for the University of Louisiana System, where she worked with the state’s governor and legislature, the system’s board of regents, campus presidents and members of the public on matters of higher education policy.

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as editor and a year as president and editor-in-chief.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand after the event at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to Greater Texas Foundation, Raise Your Hand Texas and Texas Association of Community Colleges for supporting this event and Odessa College for hosting this event.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

