T-Squared: Sneha Dey joins us as general assignment reporter

Sneha Dey, who has impressed all of us as a Texas Tribune fellow over the past three months, will be joining our staff as a general assignment reporter.

A persistent, meticulous and empathetic reporter, Sneha has consistently pitched and produced stories with rich details and insights. She was a great contributor to our March primary coverage, revealing anxiety among disabled Texans over new voting restrictions. Working a weekend shift, she pulled together a smart take on the Austin police officer who was indicted over his actions during the George Floyd protests — and who is now running for the Texas House. She proposed and carried out a story about how homeless Texans endured this winter’s severe weather.

Sneha has also been a key contributor to our coverage of the state’s investigations into the families of transgender kids, reporting on the fears reported by families and the impact of the investigations on providers of gender-affirming health care, including hormone therapy.

Before joining the Tribune, Sneha was an intern at the Chicago Sun-Times, NPR, Chalkbeat Chicago and City Limits, a nonprofit newsroom that covers issues affecting low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. She was editor-in-chief of The Daily Northwestern in 2020 and 2021, creating forums for dialogue between readers and newsroom staff to improve coverage.

A native of Scarsdale, New York, Sneha will start April 11 and report to breaking news editor Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera. She will take a couple of weeks in June to graduate, with a degree in journalism and legal studies, and to move to Austin.