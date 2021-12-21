Texas headlines make Google’s Year in Search 2021

Google is sharing the most common searches of 2021.
From general searches and news to people and sports, the world had a lot to wonder about.
Here are the United States’ trending Google searches relating to Texas in 2021:
People
Travis Scott
Simone Biles
Athletes
Simone Biles
How to help others
How to help Texas
Musicians and bands
Travis Scott
Beyond Texas -- here’s the list of global searches of 2021 by topic:
Searches
1 Australia vs India
2 India vs England
3 IPL
4 NBA
5 Euro 2021
Actors
1 Alec Baldwin
2 Pete Davidson
3 Aryan Khan
4 Gina Carano
5 Armie Hammer
Foods
1 Birria tacos
2 Nasi goreng
3 Feta pasta
4 Charcuterie board
5 生姜 焼き (Shōgayaki)
Movies
1 ”Eternals”
2 ”Black Widow”
3 ”Dune”
4 ”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
5 ”Red Notice”
People
1 Alec Baldwin
2 Kyle Rittenhouse
3 Christian Eriksen
4 Tiger Woods
5 Simone Biles
Sports Teams
1 Real Madrid CF
2 Chelsea F.C.
3 Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
4 FC Barcelona
5 Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
News
1 Afghanistan
2 AMC Stock
3 COVID Vaccine
4 Dogecoin
5 GME Stock
Athletes
1 Christian Eriksen
2 Tiger Woods
3 Simone Biles
4 Emma Raducanu
5 Henry Ruggs III
Games
1 ”PopCat”
2 ”FIFA 22″
3 ”Battlefield 2042″
4 “モンハン ライズ (Monster Hunter Rise)”
5 ”Resident Evil Village”
Passings
1 DMX
2 Gabby Petito
3 Marília Mendonça
4 Prince Philip
5 Brian Laundrie
Songs
1 ”drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
2 ”MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3 ”INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
4 ”Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5 ”MAPA,” SB19
TV Shows
1 ”Squid Game”
2 ”Bridgerton”
3 ”WandaVision”
4 ”Cobra Kai”
5 ”Loki”
