59º

Texas

Texas headlines make Google’s Year in Search 2021

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Texas, Google
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. German regulators have launched an investigation into Google's position in the market, and how the search and advertising giant handles user data. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File) (Jens Meyer, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Google is sharing the most common searches of 2021.

From general searches and news to people and sports, the world had a lot to wonder about.

Here are the United States’ trending Google searches relating to Texas in 2021:

People

Travis Scott

Simone Biles

Athletes

Simone Biles

How to help others

How to help Texas

Musicians and bands

Travis Scott

Beyond Texas -- here’s the list of global searches of 2021 by topic:

Searches
1 Australia vs India
2 India vs England
3 IPL
4 NBA
5 Euro 2021

Actors
1 Alec Baldwin
2 Pete Davidson
3 Aryan Khan
4 Gina Carano
5 Armie Hammer

Foods
1 Birria tacos
2 Nasi goreng
3 Feta pasta
4 Charcuterie board
5 生姜 焼き (Shōgayaki)

Movies
1 ”Eternals”
2 ”Black Widow”
3 ”Dune”
4 ”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
5 ”Red Notice”

People
1 Alec Baldwin
2 Kyle Rittenhouse
3 Christian Eriksen
4 Tiger Woods
5 Simone Biles

Sports Teams
1 Real Madrid CF
2 Chelsea F.C.
3 Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
4 FC Barcelona
5 Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

News
1 Afghanistan
2 AMC Stock
3 COVID Vaccine
4 Dogecoin
5 GME Stock

Athletes
1 Christian Eriksen
2 Tiger Woods
3 Simone Biles
4 Emma Raducanu
5 Henry Ruggs III

Games
1 ”PopCat”
2 ”FIFA 22″
3 ”Battlefield 2042″
4 “モンハン ライズ (Monster Hunter Rise)”
5 ”Resident Evil Village

Passings
1 DMX
2 Gabby Petito
3 Marília Mendonça
4 Prince Philip
5 Brian Laundrie

Songs
1 ”drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
2 ”MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3 ”INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
4 ”Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5 ”MAPA,” SB19

TV Shows
1 ”Squid Game”
2 ”Bridgerton

3 ”WandaVision”
4 ”Cobra Kai”
5 ”Loki”

Go here to view trending United States searches.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email