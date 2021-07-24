Teenage brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – Two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, were fatally shot at an apartment complex and a third teen was wounded, according to police in Arlington.

The three were shot, apparently following some sort of argument at a nearby business that spilled over to the apartment complex, according deputy Chief Chris Cook.

The brothers were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The third teen was taken from the scene in a vehicle that was stopped by police, then transported to a hospital in undisclosed condition.

The names of the three and age of the wounded boy were not released. Police have announced no arrests and say a gun was found near the boys’ body and a second gun was found nearby.

Police say a gun was found near the two brothers and a second gun was found nearby. No arrests have been announced.