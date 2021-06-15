Analysis: The 2021 Texas House, from left to right

Editor’s note: The methodology used to rank Texas legislators can be found at the bottom of this analysis.

The Texas Legislature’s 2021 regular session is over and the votes on bills have been cast, once again allowing us to rank the members of the Texas House of Representatives from the liberal to conservative ends of that body’s ideological spectrum.

Republicans

The 82 members of the Republican House delegation reflect a wide range of ideological positions. The delegation stretches from Matt Schaefer of Tyler, Briscoe Cain of Deer Park, Bryan Slaton of Royse City, Steve Toth of The Woodlands, Cody Vasut of Angleton and Tony Tinderholt of Arlington at the most conservative end, to Lyle Larson of San Antonio, Dan Huberty of Houston, Morgan Meyer of Dallas, Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, Kyle Kacal of College Station and J.M. Lozano of Kingsville at the other. (The 83rd Republican, House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont, by custom doesn’t ordinarily vote and is not included in the analysis.)

Within the Republican delegation, three distinct blocs of representatives appear in the data.

At the most conservative end of the spectrum is a set of 16 representatives ranging from Schaefer to Matt Krause of Fort Worth. As a group, these 16 representatives are significantly more conservative than more than three-fourths of their fellow Republican legislators. At the most conservative end of this group, Schaefer is significantly more conservative than 74 of his 81 fellow Republicans (91%), compared to 62 of 81 (77%) for Krause at the other end, with Cole Hefner of Mt. Pleasant and Mayes Middleton of Wallisville in the middle, each significantly more conservative than 66 of their 81 GOP colleagues (82%)

At the least conservative end of the GOP spectrum is a set of seven representatives ranging from Larson to Jim Murphy of Houston. As a group, these seven representatives are significantly less conservative than more than three-fourths of their fellow Republican legislators, ranging from 73 of 81 (90%) for Larson to 63 of 81 (78%) for Murphy.

The majority of House Republicans (59 of 82, or 72%) occupy a middle ground between these two ideological poles. Reps. DeWayne Burns of Cleburne and Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth are at the absolute center of the House Republicans.

