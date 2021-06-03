Ken Paxton asks appeals court to toss whistleblower case brought by former top aides

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is continuing to forcefully push back against accusations of bribery made by a group of former senior aides who reported him to federal and state law enforcement agencies because they claimed he improperly helped a political donor in exchange for personal favors.

Paxton had fired the four former aides last year, saying they had gone “rogue,” and have made “unsubstantiated claims. against him. The aides then filed a whistleblower lawsuit arguing Paxton fired them as retaliation for reporting his alleged behavior to federal and state law enforcement agencies.

In an 85-page brief filed Tuesday with the 3rd Court of Appeals, Paxton’s lawyers argue that under state law, a whistleblower must believe someone has broken the law, but the aides only reported that “they expected laws might be violated.”

This appellate brief was made public hours before Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush is expected to announce at an event that he will run against Paxton for attorney general. Bush has made the allegations of Paxton’s former aides and separate felony securities fraud charges against Paxton a line of attack as he prepares to announce his run.

In particular, the brief states that at a March 1 hearing on the case, one of the plaintiffs, former First Assistant Attorney General Jim Mateer, would not specifically state that he saw Paxton commit a crime.

“Instead, he explained he ‘had potential concerns,’ and that he and his colleagues concluded that ‘had they gone down this path, would be in a position to assist and/or cover up with what . . . would be a crime,’” the brief states.

“... Speculative concerns about potential future illegal activity do not fall within the [Whistleblower] Act’s narrow scope,” it states.

Mateer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for one of the plaintiffs said they expect to release a response to the brief later on Wednesday.

