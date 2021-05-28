U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn vote against commission to investigate January insurrection

Pro-Trump rioters and police clashed at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. The mob broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Police used buttons and tear gas grenades to eventually disperse the crowd. Rioters used metal bars and tear gas as well against the police.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz joined with their Republican colleagues on Thursday to block a commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a 54-35 vote.

While the bill establishing the commission passed the Democratic-controlled U.S. House last week, Senate Republicans effectively killed the proposal by way of the filibuster. In the Senate, 60 members are needed to move a bill to an up-or-down vote, breaking the filibuster, and Republicans successfully stopped that from happening.

Cornyn advocated in February for the same kind of commission he voted against Thursday.

“The 1/6 attack on the Capitol was horrific & appalling,” he tweeted. “Those who planned & participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I agree w/Speaker Pelosi – a 911-type investigation is called for to help prevent this from happening again.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell —- a close ally of Cornyn’s —- reportedly pushed Republican members hard against moving the bill forward.

The bill was modeled on the 9/11 Commission, which led to sweeping government reforms in order to prevent terrorist attacks.

The commission was to be equally divided between five Republicans and five Democrats. To qualify, each commissioner could not be currently serving in government and was to have a background in two of the following areas: government service, law enforcement, civil rights and civil liberties, the armed forces, intelligence, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, technology or the law.

