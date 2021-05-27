How the Texas Legislature could reform the state’s power grid this session

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates in Houston at the state's largest county jail. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) – State lawmakers are close to passing sweeping legislation to overhaul the state’s power grid following the disastrous and deadly winter storm in February that left more than 4.8 million homes and businesses without electricity for days. More than 100 people died.

As time runs out in the legislative session, the Texas House and Senate will need to hammer out differences between the two chambers’ power grid proposals and quickly move the legislation in the coming days. The Tribune will update this post until the session ends.

Weatherizing the grid: Power plants may be required to make upgrades

May 26, 2021 at 8:20 p.m.

Texas may soon approve a bill to require power generation companies to better prepare their facilities to withstand extreme weather.

The requirement for power generators and transmission lines to “weatherize” has broad support in both the House and Senate for inclusion in Senate Bill 3, a sweeping piece of legislation that attempts to overhaul the state’s power grid laws.

Ad

However, lawmakers are still debating whether natural gas facilities and pipelines will also be required to make such upgrades. The House added such requirements, and the measure is headed to a conference committee to iron out the differences unless the Senate accepts the change.

The House also advanced a $2 billion plan to help companies pay for the upgrades, but the bill to create the fund for the low-cost loans and grants stalled in the Senate.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad