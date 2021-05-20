Analysis: Greg Abbott wants Texas to be normal again

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here.

Whether or not you’re ready to get back to normal, your governor is.

Greg Abbott has been moving quickly to set the state to pre-pandemic mode, banning mask requirements, cutting pandemic aid for jobless Texans in hopes they will return to the workforce and setting the table for schools to open in-person classes for all of their students, no masks required.

He’s returning to political norms, too, with enthusiastic approval of legislation that outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — he signed that on Wednesday — and signaling his eagerness to sign a bill that would let most adults in the state carry handguns without licenses or permits. The House and Senate are negotiating to resolve their differing versions of that legislation. Abbott had “election integrity” on his list of priorities early in the session; that Republican concern is also a subject of negotiations, and lawmakers are trying to shake out big differences between the House and Senate versions. Democrats in both chambers oppose the bill.

All of that is a return to the Republican-centered politics of 2017 — an era interrupted by Democratic gains in the 2018 elections and set right in the stronger and more typical Republican showing in the 2020 cycle. The 2017 session was known for the “bathroom bill” — an effort by social conservatives to bar transgender individuals from using public and school restrooms that match their gender identities.

The next session, in 2019, was all about public education, school finance and other “meat and potatoes” issues — a reaction by the state’s top leaders to a 2018 election that was unexpectedly competitive and that shrunk the GOP majority in the Legislature.

Ad