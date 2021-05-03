How voters see the issues legislators are deciding, according to the UT/TT Poll

The Senate Floor on Jan. 13, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Texas voters have some thoughts for lawmakers on guns, policing, abortion, alcohol to go, and a variety of other issues that remain pending as the Texas Legislature enters the last month of its regular session, according to the University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Immigration and border security were the most-mentioned items in an open-ended question about what the Legislature ought to be working on. Those are federal matters, but they’re top of mind for Texas voters, outranking mentions of the next three voter priorities combined. Where immigration and border security topped the legislative priorities list for 36% of voters, COVID-19, the energy system/grid, and the economy/jobs, together were the top priorities of 32%. In a February UT/TT Poll, COVID-19 was the top concern, with immigration and border security in second place.

