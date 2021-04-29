Analysis: Redistricting is boring, and that’s why it’s hazardous to voters

The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Credit: REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here.

If you would like to listen to the column, just click on the play button below.

Some very important issues are dull.

Redistricting, for instance.

The numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week showed the top line — that Texas has grown to 29,145,505. That’s enough to know how many seats Texas will have in the Congress that gets sworn in at the beginning of 2023, but not enough to know what its U.S. House districts will look like.

Ad

Redrawing political maps to fit government to the population every 10 years is a swirl of tedium, ambition, power and law. It comes with a slew of public hearings and debates, on one hand, and countless backroom and private negotiations on the other. It starts with census numbers — that happened this week — zips through the Texas Legislature, and then ends up in the courts, where the litigation never seems to end.

Sounds awful, doesn’t it? But this is how you get your representation in Austin and Washington. And your understandable boredom is the best tool available to people trying to get away with something here.

Ad

Ad