Family fights anti-trans bills at Texas Capitol: “I will walk through fire to see my child be happy”

Lisa Stanton, with her daughter Maya, spoke at an Equality Texas event at the Capitol this week. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

Editor's note: This audio story contains a statement that some listeners may consider to be graphic in nature.

Maya Stanton says she used to think God put her in the wrong body. Now the 10-year-old transgender girl is telling Texas lawmakers she believes it happened so she could educate them about “diversity, tolerance and how people can be different.”

Maya and her mother, Lisa, say the slate of anti-trans bills under consideration at the Capitol this session could force them to move out of state, including one measure that could deem Lisa a child abuser for affirming her daughter’s gender identity.

