Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver statewide address on winter storm response at 6 p.m. Central

Gov. Greg Abbott will give a statewide address Wednesday evening. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott will give a statewide address Wednesday evening about Texas' response to last week's winter storm and the power outages it caused.

Abbott has said that he will make reforming the state's energy grid a top priority in the ongoing 2021 legislative session after millions of Texans lost power and clean water for prolonged periods of time during subfreezing temperatures. Dozens of people died, though it will be weeks or months before the full death toll is known.

On Thursday, committees in the state House and Senate will begin investigating the emergency. President Joe Biden will visit the state on Friday.

Abbott's speech will be short — it begins at 6:02 p.m. and is expected to end five minutes later. We're streaming it live thanks to our partners KXAN in Austin.