President Joe Biden to visit Houston on Friday after winter storm

President Joe Biden plans to come to Texas on Friday in the wake of extensive winter storm damage in the state.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston, according to a White House announcement. Biden has engaged from afar with state and local officials but stated a reluctance to come to Texas until his traveling entourage would not pull resources from the crisis at hand.

“When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail,” he told reporters on Friday.

The White House announcement indicated that more information on timing and location will be forthcoming.