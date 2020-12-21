Texas Capitol to reopen in January

The Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – The Texas Capitol is set to reopen on Jan. 4 after a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, many state capitols and the U.S. Capitol have been closed.

Texas lawmakers said Monday that COVID-19 health and safety protocols have created an environment that is allowing for the Capitol’s reopening. Officials said the protocols will maintain a safe environment for all visitors, lawmakers and staff.

According to a release, preparations to safely conduct business in the state House and Senate are ongoing, and each chamber will vote upon its respective rules and protocols at the start of the legislative session.