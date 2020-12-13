Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old girl reported missing in San Antonio; Suspect sought in connection with her disappearance

Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for Lauren Duriso, an eight-month-old baby reported missing in San Antonio.

She was last seen at approximately 8:37 a.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of IH 10 W in San Antonio.

Duriso is described as a Black female weighing 18 pounds and standing 2′ with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also searching for a suspect in connection with her disappearance. Walter Duriso, 24, is described as a black male weighing 170 pounds and standing 5′6′' with brown eyes and black hair.

The suspect is driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plates KRS6026. The vehicle has front end damage, broken windshield and stickers on the back window.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.