Texas nears 24,000 reported deaths from COVID-19

Associated Press

EL PASO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Frontline healthcare workers greet incoming vehicles at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site amid a surge of COVID-19 cases on November 14, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Texas eclipsed one million COVID-19 cases November 11th with El Paso holding the most cases statewide. Health officials in El Paso today announced 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths pushing the virus death toll to 756. Active cases in El Paso are now over 30,000. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is nearing 24,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 stays above 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that 9,109 people were hospitalized across the state.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say Texas has had 23,913 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The state’s death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 25th highest per capita at about 83 deaths per 100,000 people.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Texas has risen over the past two weeks from 149 deaths per day on Nov. 26 to about 189 deaths per day on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.

Johns Hopkins says that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 675, an increase of almost 6%.

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

