Texas launches program to test small business employees for COVID-19: Here’s how it’s designed to work

HOUSTON – Texas is launching a program Monday to help small businesses throughout the state conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on employees in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

In a news release, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office said the pilot program with the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies.

Here’s how it will work:

The local Chamber of Commerce organizations will give the supplies to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program.

The small businesses can then administer the tests to employees who choose to participate.

Abbott’s Office noted this program has been developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and TDEM in October, that gives access to rapid testing for Texas teachers.

“This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” Abbott is quoted as saying in the news release. “This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business.”

The launch of the pilot program will include six participating Chamber of Commerce organizations with plans to significantly ramp up the program across the state. Small businesses interested in participating in the program may contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Participating Chamber of Commerce organizations include:

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

Laredo Chamber of Commerce

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

There’s no word yet on whether the pilot program will eventually reach the Houston area.