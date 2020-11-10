Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Dan Patrick offers up to $1 million reward

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reminds senators to keep their testimonies short during a discussion on Committee Substitute Senate Bill 1663 relating to the removal, relocation or alteration of certain monuments or memorials, on the Senate floor on May 7, 2019. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday he is offering up to $1 million to "incentivize, encourage and reward" people for reports of voter fraud in Texas, even as there's been no evidence of mass voter fraud and experts say it's rare.

The Republican state leader's crusade for proof of election problems in Texas comes as members of his own party dominated up and down the ballot.

Patrick said that anyone who provides information that leads to a conviction will receive at least $25,000. The money will come from Patrick’s campaign fund, according to spokesperson Sherry Sylvester.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified," Patrick said in a statement. “The delays in counting mail-in ballots in other states raises more questions about voter fraud and potential mistakes.”

He did not provide any evidence of mass voter fraud. His press release cited three recent arrests, including that of a social worker in Mexia, Texas, on counts of election fraud over allegations that the worker registered to vote 67 residents of a supported living center without their consent.

An unprecedented number of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic slowed ballot counting in a handful of states, including the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, where election officials were barred from processing them before Election Day. The Republican-controlled legislature shot down a request from Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar that would've allowed election officials to start counting mail-in ballots before polls closed.

“These people want to delegitimize votes in order to appeal to their Trumpian base,” said Abhi Rahman, a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party. “We know that there’s a lot of work to do here in Texas and Dan Patrick is in our sights in 2022.”

Texas Republicans managed to stave off Democratic gains, particularly in down-ballot congressional and state legislative races where Democrats hoped to shrink the ruling party’s margin. Trump carried Texas by nearly six percentage points, according to Decision Desk HQ.