Fort Bend County machines malfunction for a brief period as early voting begins

Voters wait to cast their ballot at the South Austin Recreation Center on the first day of early voting in Texas. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Voting machines across Fort Bend County were down Tuesday morning when polls opened at 8 a.m. due to a computer glitch as early voting began across Texas.

The majority of machines were back online as of 9:15 a.m., the county elections office said.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who is on site at the Smart Financial Center mega voting site, acknowledged "glitches in the voting system" that hampered the start of of early voting and vowed a full investigation.

"I assure you those who are responsible will be held accountable," he said in a video posted to Facebook.

Voters in Tarrant County likewise experienced long lines after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the county to temporarily shutter three early voting locations while officials worked to find replacement workers.

Only one location — the Euless Family Life Senior Center — remained closed as of 9:30, according to the Tarrant County Elections Office.