LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides update on state’s response to Hurricane Marco

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a briefing Sunday at 1:45 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to Tropical Storm Marco.

Hurricane Marco is forecast to make landfall along the Southeast Louisiana coast Monday afternoon as a Category 1 Hurricane and will rapidly weaken as it makes its way inland.

Watches have been issued for the northern Gulf Coast and do not include the Southeast Texas coast at this time.

