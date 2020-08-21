Have you seen him? Amber Alert issued for toddler missing out of northwest Texas

COLORADO CITY, Texas – Authorities in Colorado City, Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a child who has been missing for about two days.

According to the alert, 14-month-old Klay Guzman has been missing since Wednesday, according to the local police department. Colorado City is about 238 miles west of Dallas, Texas.

Police believe the toddler was abducted and consider him to be in grave or immediate danger.

Klay is white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 2′6″ tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Authorities believe he was taken by 38-year-old Matthew Guzman. Guzman is said to be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado with the Texas license plate HKB4110.

The relationship between the child and the suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Colorado City Police Department at 325-728-5294.