Texas ranks 15th in country for adhering to social distancing

Texas is reportedly 15th in the nation for adhering to social distancing regulations, according to a study TOP Data, a branch of TOP Agency, a marketing research firm .

After being identified as a hot spot for COVID-19, Texas is now recognized for its work at social distancing.

Analyzing mobility data, TOP Data ranked states’ social distancing measures by comparing the current number of interactions per average person to the average number of interactions on the same day in 2019.

States with low levels of human interactions are in green, while their counterparts are in red.

According to TOP Data, Texas’ current number of interactions per average person is 4.34 as of Aug. 2, 2020, compared to 9.19 on the same day in 2019.

California is currently doing the best at social distancing, according to the study. The number of interactions per average person are about one-fifth of the normal amount of interactions.

