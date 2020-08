Published: August 11, 2020, 10:48 am Updated: August 11, 2020, 11:32 am

BEAUMONT, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Abbott’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in Beaumont. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

This story will be updated.