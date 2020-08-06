T-Squared: Welcoming our first-ever RevLab cohort

Last year, we announced the creation of Revenue Lab: our first-ever local news revenue and training lab, made possible by a generous grant from the Facebook Journalism Project. Now, we’re excited to announce Revenue Lab’s first cohort.

We selected 14 publishers — nonprofit and for-profit, hyperlocal and national, startups and a 90-year-old organization — to participate in an eight-week online program.

The program will help publishers move through the process of defining and developing an events program all the way from ideation to audience identification to monetization. At the end, each participating newsroom will be equipped with a bold vision — and a detailed plan — to use events to achieve their audience and revenue goals.

Events are a core part of The Texas Tribune’s strategy. We are delighted to be able to share our resources and our expertise with other newsrooms, especially in this moment when physical distancing requires creative approaches to generating revenue and innovative solutions for meeting audience needs. This year, for example, we pivoted our annual fundraising gala TribFeast, to a virtual experience and quadrupled our profit margin in the process. For a practical guide to how we did this, check out our case study on the Facebook Journalism Project site.

Please welcome our first cohort:

Taught by experienced news event producers, this first boot camp combines group instruction with peer-to-peer learning and individual coaching. Participants will leave the two-month program with detailed blueprints tailored to their organizations. After the boot camp, they’ll implement their plans with the support of ongoing coaching from RevLab.

Agnes Varnum, who’s produced hundreds of events for The Texas Tribune, leads the coaching team. She’s joined by Tanya Erlach, former head of experiences for the Los Angeles Times and the founding event director at The Texas Tribune; Rhonda Nolen, a Las Vegas-based producer of corporate, education and entertainment events; and Peter Lamb, a strategy consultant who works with media brands around the world.

The program runs through mid-September, and the participating publishers will launch their event programs this fall.