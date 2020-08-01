90ºF

Texas polls on Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Congress and coronavirus show mix grades

staff, Texas Tribune

FILE PHOTO - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waits to greet President Donald Trump as he arrives at Midland International Air and Space Port on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) – The latest polling from the University of Texas and The Texas Tribune shows registered Texas voters broadly approve of how Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott is responding to the pandemic and economic crises.

56% of Texas voters approve of the job Abbott is doing while only 32% disapprove. The governor gets better grades than President Donald Trump (48% approve, and 45% disapprove) and Congress (23% approve and 56% disapprove).

Approval ratings for U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were largely unchanged from previous polling. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who made national news when he suggested that saving the economy was more important than responding to the coronavirus — has seen an uptick of disapproval in two groups: registered voters over 65 and independents.

