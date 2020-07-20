Spurs coach calls out Abbott, Trump and a number of states for insufficient COVID-19 response

HOUSTON – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the NBA bubble is safer than being outside the bubble in Texas, Arizona and Florida amid the coronavirus crisis. His comments come as 22 teams are headed to Orlando to restart the season on July 30.

“We’ve been all over the map in Texas,” Popovich said in an interview posted on social media. “Nobody knows what the hell is going on. We have a lieutenant governor (Dan Patrick), who decided that he doesn’t want to believe (Anthony) Fauci and those people anymore. That makes a lot of sense. Come on, how safe can that be?“

Popovich, who is in his 24th season as a head coach with five NBA championships, called the messaging in Texas “ridiculous.”

“The governor (Greg Abbott) goes back and forth based off if he has to satisfy (President) Trump or listen to the numbers... but has no overall policy, no principal. It’s all about politics. It’s all about what’s good for them. And mostly meaning Trump, because they are all cowards and all afraid of him,” Popovich said while wearing a shirt that read: Vote your life depends on it.

This is not the first time Popovich raised sharp criticism of Trump. In 2017, Popovich said Trump was a ‘soulless coward’ and ‘pathological liar.’