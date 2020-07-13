U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's reelection war chest grows to $14.5 million, expanding advantage over Democratic challengers

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, during a Senate Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on June 23, 2020. Rod Lamkey/CNP via REUTERS

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has $14.5 million saved up for his reelection bid after raising $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, his campaign announced Monday.

The figures come a day before a Democratic primary runoff will settle who faces Cornyn in November: MJ Hegar, the Air Force veteran backed by national Democrats, or Royce West, the longtime state senator from Dallas.

Cornyn has regularly stayed ahead of his Democratic challengers in the money race as they have had to focus on their protracted nominating process. On their pre-runoff campaign finance reports — covering all but the last several days of the second quarter — Hegar reported raising $1.6 million and having $1.6 million cash on hand, while West said he took in $430,000 and had $160,000 in reserves.

This developing story will be updated.