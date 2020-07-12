Black-owned bakery shop in Texas requests patience after ‘unexpectedly jaw-dropping influx of orders’

HOUSTON – A Black-owned vegan bakery is expanding after receiving “an unexpectedly jaw-dropping influx of orders.”

Marcus and Cara Pitts are the owners of Southern Roots Vegan Bakery in San Antonio, an online bakery that ships nationwide. The husband-wife duo said they are pushing through the influx of orders after their business was highlighted by the media and through viral Twitter threads, for being minority-owned and shipping nationwide, according to My San Antonio.

Southern Roots Vegan Bakery offers an assortment of donuts, cookies, cake, and brownies with a variety of flavors such as red velvet, lemon, lemon drop, fudge, lemon blueberry and sugar.

As the demand for the sweet treats rises, Southern Roots is asking for patience from those who make orders, which are made fresh and shipped out the same day.

“WE LOVE the support we are getting from everyone single person,” Southern Roots wrote on Twitter. “We are beyond grateful! We please ask for patience if you do order, we promise we are working hard to fulfill all orders. It may take a while, but we promise it’s worth the wait!”

The vegan bakery said they are hiring additional staff to help with the thousands of orders that were received.

“As many of you know, we were a company of only 2 people,” Southern Roots wrote on Instagram. “Once again, we’re really sorry for the delay and are working very hard to complete your order quickly.”