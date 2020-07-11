Why one Texas bar owner joined a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott

Chris Bergeron owns Chuters Dance Hall & Saloon in Pasadena, Texas. Courtesy of Chris Bergeron

Chris Bergeron is one of more than 30 bar owners who've filed suit against Gov. Greg Abbott over his latest executive order. That order forbids Texans from visiting their establishments, an attempt to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Bergeron and other bar owners say that the action picks and chooses winners and losers, and effectively sentences their bars to bankruptcy.

Bergeron owns Chuters Dance Hall and Saloon in Pasadena, southeast of Houston. He says his constitutional right to make a living and provide for his family is under attack.

