Austin City Limits music festival canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus

The Austin City Limits Music Festival canceled its 2020 concerts. Courtesy of Eddie Gaspar

The Austin City Limits Music Festival, set to take place in this fall was canceled Wednesday because of ongoing concern over the spread of the coronavirus, festival organizers said in an email Wednesday.

ACL is one of the largest outdoor music events in Texas and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of people to the capitol city. Last year's headliners included Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, Childish Gambino and The Cure. The lineup for 2020 had not yet been announced.

"We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution," organizers said. "The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.

The festival is scheduled to resume in October 2021 to commemorate the event's 20th anniversary. Those who already purchased tickets to the 2019 event have the option to lock in tickets for next year at the same price or get a refund.

This is the latest of a number of high profile cancellations in Texas related to the pandemic, including the popular South by Southwest festival that was canceled in March.