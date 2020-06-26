78ºF

11 Texas immigration detainees test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen July 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence placed a visit to the agency and received a briefing on "ICE's overall mission on enforcement and removal operations, countering illicit trade, and human smuggling." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
DALLAS – Eleven detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Thursday.

The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

Starting Monday, all of the center’s detainees were tested for COVID--19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to court monitor Andrea Ordin. ICE officials reported the test results Thursday, and all 11 detainees who tested positive showed no symptoms but were placed under medical isolation and are being monitored for any symptoms.

It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents.

